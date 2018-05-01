UPDATE: Teenager killed in Chichester collision

A teenager has died after sustaining serious head injuries in a late-night collision.

Police and ambulance services were called to the incident on the A27 at 1.07am this morning.

The collision was between the 18-year-old pedestrian and a van on the westbound carriageway.

It happened near the junction with Shopwhyke Road.

The teenager was rushed to Southampton Hospital with serious head injuries, where he later died.

Police said he was living locally.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed events leading up to the collision, the collision itself, or anyone who stopped to offer assistance.

You can get in touch with police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Perimeter.