UPDATE: The Range and Lidl Bognor plans include 334 parking spaces

A garden centre, access plans and 334 customer parking spaces are among the latest details revealed for the proposed Oldlands Farm development.

The documents have been posted on the website of property planners Rapleys ahead of a public exhibition on Wednesday at Bersted Park Community Centre, 2pm to 7pm.

It follows the news, published yesterday, that The Range has been named alongside a new Lidl store at the site which forms part of the Enterprise Bognor Regis scheme.

The information confirms Hanbury propose to submit a detailed planning application for the two and that The Range would measure 4,708sqm and include a garden centre.

The Lidl store is detailed at 2,215sqm of which 1,325sqm would be ‘net sales area’ which a dedicated in-store bakery near the main entrance.

The overal size of the development, at 6,835sqm, is reported to be a reduction of 1,247sqm when compared with ‘the extant planning permission’.

It adds: “Access to the site will be taken from an unnamed road taken from the recently constructed A29 Shripney Road / Rowan Way roundabout which lies at the western end of the Bognor Regis Northern Relief Road (BRNRR) utilising an existing junction.”

And that access to the Lidl store would be through The Range carpark.

Of the total parking space numbers, 175 are allocated for The Range - including ten disabled spaces and six parent and child - and 159 for Lidl - of which six would be disabled spaces and six parent and child.

Bicycle parking is also proposed for both stores close to the store entrances.

The information proposes that Lidl will maintain its existing opening hours (8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, including Bank Holidays; and 10am to 4pm Sunday), and that ‘normally there will be a maximum of two HGV deliveries to the Lidl store per day’ with waste collections timed to coincide with these ‘therefore minimising HGV movements within the site’.

Rapley’s state it is seeking feedback and comments by January 17 before ‘finalising the design proposal’.

Contact can be made via email to Oldlandsphase1A@rapleys.com or by post to Lidl & The Range, Rapleys LLP, 21 Prince Street, Bristol, BS1 4PH.

