UPDATE: Train driver helps resolve trespasser 'concern' at Chichester railway station

A train driver escorted a trespasser away from a level crossing near Chichester railway station yesterday afternoon (October 11), Southern has confirmed.

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to Basin Road following 'concerns for the welfare of a woman on the tracks'.

A BTP spokesman added: "A woman in her thirties was taken to a place of safety.”

A spokesman for Southern has today confirmed that the driver found the woman 'hiding in the bushes'.

He added: "Following a report of a trespasser on the line near Chichester at about 3.15 yesterday afternoon, our driver was asked to search along the track.

"He escorted the person to the nearby level crossing and services were then able to resume."