UPDATE: Two in hospital after helicopter crashes at Goodwood Aerodrome

Emergency services are attending a helicopter crash at Goodwood Aerodrome in Chichester, police confirmed.

Emergency services were called at 3.40pm today (Friday, June 8) after a helicopter crashed into the ground, police said.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Two people were believed to be on board. Both have been taken to hospital for assessment but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, said police.

Police confirmed the incident was at a separate location to the racing fixture taking place at Goodwood Racecourse this evening.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell