UPDATE: Woman in court over alleged assault in Bognor

A woman has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent following an assault in Marine Park Gardens, Bognor Regis, on Monday evening.

A Sussex Police spokesman said officers were called at around 6.45pm following reports of both a verbal and physical altercation.

They added: “A woman was reported to have assaulted a man, with what was believed to be, a glass bottle.

“The man, who is in his early 40s, was taken to St Richards Hospital, Chichester, with serious face and neck injuries, where he currently remains.”

Georgina Miron, 23, from Portsmouth appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today (June 27) and was remanded in custody until

July 30, police confirmed.

If you witnessed the assault please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1305 of 25/06