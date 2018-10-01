Urgent appeal launched to find missing Waterlooville pensioner

POLICE have launched a desperate appeal to find a missing pensioner from Waterlooville.

Peter Sollars, 75, was last seen in the Waterlooville area at about 4.20pm yesterday afternoon, police announced late last night.

Officers are now growing concerned for his safety but did not elaborate why.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We are concerned for Peter’s safety and ask the public to share our appeals and report any sightings to us.’

Mr Sollars is 6ft tall, of slim build and has short grey hair and a grey moustache.

He was last seen wearing a brown short jacket, brown trousers, brown shoes and a grey flat cap.

If you see Peter, please call 101 quoting 44180368933. Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.