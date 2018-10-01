Urgent search effort for missing pensioner in Waterlooville ramps up 

POLICE are widening their search for missing pensioner as concerns for his safety mount.

Peter Sollars was last seen in Waterlooville at about 4.20pm yesterday afternoon.

Police have been searching for the 75-year-old through the night and have now stepped up the effort.

Together with volunteers from Hampshire Search and Rescue, they have been carrying out searches in Waterlooville.

Officers are now desperately appealing for the public’s help to find Mr Sollars.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘Peter is a keen rambler and may have walked some distance, possibly to the Lovedean or Horndean area, which will form part of our wider searches.

‘We’re concerned for Peter’s safety and are continuing to ask members of the community to share our appeal and report any sightings to us.’

Peter 6ft, of slim build and has short grey hair and a grey moustache. He was last seen wearing a brown short jacket, brown trousers and brown shoes.

A previous appeal by police last night mentioned he may be wearing a grey flat cap. However, officers today confirmed he was not wearing the hat when he went missing.

If you see Peter, please call 101 quoting 44180368933. Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.