Urgent search for missing Bognor Regis man

People are being asked to check their sheds and garages for a missing man from Bognor Regis.

John Montgomery was last seen by a caller to his home in the Aldwick area at around 7pm on Friday (December 13), police said.

John Montgomery, photo provided by Sussex Police SUS-191215-162348001

Officers were alerted when the 68-year-old did not answer his door on Saturday morning.

Sussex Police says indications are he left the property on Friday evening and did not return.

John is white, 5ft 9ins, of medium build with grey hair. Sussex Police said he is very frail and “may appear drunk”.

Given the weekend’s inclement weather, police believe he may have sought shelter somewhere and have appealed to people in the area to check sheds, garages or other outbuildings.

Anyone who sees him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to dial 999 immediately quoting serial 501 of 14/12.