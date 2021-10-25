Urgent search for missing Chichester woman
Police have issued an urgent appeal after a Chichetser woman went missing last night.
Monday, 25th October 2021, 2:00 pm
Carla, 42, was last seen on Spitalfield Lane in Chichester, heading towards the city centre, around 7.20pm on Sunday (October 24).
She is described as 5' 7" tall, of large build, with dark brown, shoulder-length hair. When last seen she was wearing a pink top, black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the side and black shoes. She was also carrying a black handbag.
She is thought to still be in the Chichester area or heading towards Bognor.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she is, is asked to call 999 quoting serial 1157 of 24/10.