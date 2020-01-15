Vehicle became trapped in flood water outside Petworth after nearby stream burst its banks

A vehicle became trapped in flood water in Lickfold for the second time in two months, last night, after a nearby stream burst its banks.

Along with a crew from Chichester, firefighters from Midhurst's station responded to reports of a vehicle becoming trapped in Highstead Lane shortly after 8pm last night (Tuesday, January 14).

A man was rescued after a similar incident on the same road back on December 19. Read more here

A spokesman for West Sussex Highways said: "Given the amount of persistent rainfall in recent weeks, and the weather in the last 24 hours in particular, our highway teams continue to do their best in exceptional circumstances.

"West Sussex Highways did not receive a report of flooding in Highstead Lane, Lickfold, just before Christmas, but we have one for last night’s flooding.

“A crew attended today (Wednesday, January 15) and found that the nearby stream had burst its banks, with rainwater also flowing off the fields.

"They tested the road gullies but found they were clear of any blockage and flowing.

“The stream is known to burst its banks and this does, on occasion, make the road susceptible to flooding. We would urge people to please report flood incidents directly to West Sussex Highways so we can arrange to put warning or ‘road closed’ signs in place.”