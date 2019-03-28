Vehicle 'dumped and set alight' near Chichester

A vehicle was found on fire in some bushes near Chichester last night (Wednesday).

East Wittering Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle had been 'dumped and set alight' in Ham Road, Sedlesham at around 9.20pm

Its post on social media read: "The crew just returned from attending a vehicle fire in a field near Ham.

"Vehicle had been dumped in bushes and set alight. The crew was supported [by] a Chichester Fire Land Rover for better access."

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle was '100 per cent destroyed' by the fire.

A spokesman added: "One engine was sent to the scene along with a 4x4 vehicle. On arrival, a private vehicle in a field was well alight.

Fire service

"Crews used a high pressure hose reel to extinguish the fire, and spent time damping down the area. We left at 10.13pm."

