Vehicle fire at Chichester bus depot

Fire crews were mobilised this morning to respond to a fire at Chichester bus depot.

At about 11am crews from Chichester and Bognor Regis went to the scene and used a thermal imaging camera to identify a small fire in the exhaust of a vehicle.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports of a fire at the bus depot in Basin Road, Chichester, at 10.56am on Friday 8 November.

"One crew from Chichester and one crew from Bognor Regis were mobilised to the scene.

"Upon arrival they found staff had extinguished the small fire which had begun in the exhaust unit of a vehicle in the garage. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to identify any hotspots.

"They left the scene at 11.13am."