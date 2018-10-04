Vehicle retrieved from sea in Selsey was coastguard towing trailer

Reports of a coastguard vehicle in the sea in Selsey prompted a response from an RNLI Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) yesterday morning.

An RNLI Selsey spokesman said the ILB was launched at 10.46am on Thursday after the local coastguard team had requested assistance at East beach Selsey after attempting to launch the rigid-hulled inflatable boat.

The statement added: "A 4x4 towing trailer and rhib had slipped off the launching ramp at East beach Selsey.

"The coastguard found the 4x4 submerged with the trailer still attached and the rhib being held by the two persons from the vehicle who confirmed no one was missing or injured."

In a Facebook post, Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team said it ensured 'everyone was accounted for' and that no one was still in the vehicle or had any injuries .

The statement added: "With this confirmed we helped the owner of the vehicle contact his wife and to arrange for a recovery truck to recover the vehicle and trailer from the water."

The 4x4 vehicle slipped off a ramp at East Beach, Selsey. Picture courtesy of RNLI Selsey

The RNLI Selsey spokesman said the coastguard team requested the ILB for 'safety cover' and to secure the rhib to 'allow the recovery' of the 4x4 and trailer.

He added: "When everyone was clear of the water the rhib was towed to the lifeboat moorings and secured.

"The ILB went back to station and rehoused while a recovery truck was organised.

"When the truck arrived the ILB launched and towed the rhib back to the ramp so it could be recovered to its trailer."

Selsey coastguard said it's team were 'able to stand down' and return to the station after spotting 'no visible signs of any pollution'.

It also reminded people that in an emergency out at sea, on the beach, or along the coast, to always dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

