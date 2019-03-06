Vestry 'completely ecstatic' at level of support for extended hours

The Vestry said is 'completely ecstatic' in response to support for a planning application that would allow them to extend their hours.

Approval of the application (19/00277/FUL) would see an extension on the pub's opening hours to 2.30am. A planning restriction on the building says The Vestry should close at 12am.

Bar manager Charlie Rose said she was 'completely ecstatic' and overwhelmed by the level of support the venue received.

Charlie said :"We are still waiting [for the outcome] but we are hopeful that we get it but we still don't know whether we will or not. We may know in the next two or three weeks."

If the Vestry is successful in its planning application, Charlie said it would hold a 'big old party'. "There are some bank holidays in April so we would definitely hold some day and night parties to celebrate that we would be able to stay open.

"I think it is everyone's interest — it would be almost saving 50 people's jobs."

Charlie said there had even been letters of support from parents of young people who were happy saying they were happy the Vestry was safe. "We are keeping parents minds at ease."