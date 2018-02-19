VIDEO AND PICTURES: Littlehampton Leap 2018

Sunday’s Littlehampton Leap saw intrepid jumpers take the plunge in aid of the Together for Tyler and Arun Youth Aqua Centre.

Among those who took part were Observer, Gazette and Spirit FM staff in a bid to help raise the final £5,000 of the £50,000 target to fund much needed improvements to the home of Tyler Murphy.

DM1822598a.jpg. Littlehampton Leap 2018. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180218-143134008

Writing on the Together for Tyler Facebook page, mum Jan Ellis said: “It brings a lump to my throats just thinking about what the team and everyone has done for us, so thank you.”

Another inspirational story was that of Leslie Alan Meakin, who at 78 is said to be the event’s oldest participant.

He was given the courage to enter having lost eight stone on Slimming World and took part alongside his grandson.

For more on the event, and a picture spread, see this week’s papers.