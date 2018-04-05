VIDEO: Calls to upgrade Nutbourne sewerage works

Residents have voiced concerns that a new development near Southbourne will add to their sewerage woes.

Aging pipes are said to have burst several times in the last five years around the area, close to where homes are being built on land west of Inlands Road.

Residents are concerned sewerage infrastructure in Nutbourne and the surrounding area is not being upgraded as homes are built. Photo by Kate Shemilt

The plans had included a condition to upgrade sewer infrastructure but this was later discharged under assurances work would be scheduled this summer.

Roy Seabrook, 72, who has lived in Nutbourne’s neighbouring Main Road for 38 years, said people were ‘up in arms’ about the state of the sewerage and the council should ensure upgrade works were enforced.

He said: “People are concerned about huge amounts of development going on and there’s a lot more development in the pipeline.

“People promise lots of infrastructure but residents are really dubious because it just doesn’t happen and this is a classic example.”

He said the condition would have only replaced part of the 50-year-old pipework, which had leaked several times in the last five years.

Southern Water has confirmed it is planning ‘a number of off-site upgrade works’ this summer.

A Southern Water spokesman said: “To provide a growing community with a reliable wastewater service, our network needs to grow as well.

“We’re working closely with the local authority, Chichester District Council, and the developer to connect properties to the network.”

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said the council was ‘aware of local concern about the capacity of the locality’.

She said: “Following recent concern, Southern Water reviewed their network capacity.

“They have reassured us that they are satisfied there is enough capacity in the existing system to allow the first 30 units of housing to be occupied before the scheduled upgrade work is completed.”