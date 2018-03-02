Video: Chichester in the snow

Trainee reporter Michael Hellyer has been out and about in Chichester today taking this video of snowy scenes.

Michael said: "Many school children were having fun in the snow, as some found out that their school was shut today.

"For some, it was their first ever day off school due to the inclement weather, and so decided to get their sleds out and head to Priory Park.

"Also, the birds were still singing despite the cold temperatures hitting the south and all over the UK."

Whyke in Chichester, taken by Lloyd Beck

Schools and businesses across Chichester and Sussex are shut today due to the weather

conditions.

See the latest here: https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/education/update-schools-closures-for-march-2-1-8399204

The Met Office has predicted more snow to arrive this afternoon, with an amber warning and ice for the region.

Southern Railway has advised passengers to complete their journey by 3pm this afternoon and to check the national rail website for live departures.

West Sussex Fire are advising people who are making ‘essential journeys’ to plan and leave in plenty of time.