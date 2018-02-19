VIDEO: Dame Patricia Routledge backs Cathedral restoration

Dame Patricia Routledge has been named as the official patron for the roof restoration project at Chichester Cathedral.

A fundraising appeal is aiming to bring in the remaining £2.8million needed to complete the urgent repairs to the leaking roof and supporting timber.

DM1822131a.jpg. Launch of Chichester Cathedral's High Roof Restoration Appeal. Appeal Patron Dame Patricia Routledge. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Dame Patricia explained why the campaign was so important to her.

She said: “I think this is a very important appeal because it concerns everybody in the community and, for those who are not familiar with this glorious building, it’s up to us to point out the essential requirement that it should be preserved and restored. It’s our history, it’s our heritage, it’s our meeting place.”