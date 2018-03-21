Video: Education awards are hailed a success

Nearly 200 pupils, teachers and school staff were on hand to celebrate the first ever West Sussex Education Awards.

The ceremony, which was held at Fontwell Racecourse near Chichester, last night (March 20), celebrated all that is great about education in this county.

The winners and runners-up celebrate. Picture by Derek Martin

Organised by JP South Events and this newspaper, the inaugural West Sussex-wide education awards attracted a huge number of entries, which were scrutinised closely by a panel of judges.

The successful nominees were presented with their prizes on stage by a number of special guest presenters including Gary Shipton, editor in chief of Sussex Newspapers; Louise Goldsmith, the leader of the county council; Shelagh Legrave OBE DL, the chief executive officer of award sponsor the Chichester College Group and Sharon Collett, the principal of Greater Brighton Metropolitan College, which also sponsored the event.

The awards were hosted by broadcaster and journalist Vicky Edwards and were officially supported by the county council.

For a report on the awards pick up next week’s newspaper, which will feature a picture special.

Winners:

Primary school of the year: Elm Grove Primary School in Worthing

Secondary school of the year: Chichester High School

Primary school pupil of the year: Emma shaw - St Mary’s Catholic Primary School Worthing

Secondary school pupil of the year: Taz Moyo - Sir Robert Woodard Academy, Lancing

Young Scientist / Engineer: Blaise Cloran - Our Lady of Sion School, Worthing

Career Aspiration Award: Phil Dean - Worthing High School

Sports Achievement Award: Andrew Fadera - Felpham community College joint winner

Emily Carman - Arundel C of E Primary School joint winner

Health & Wellbeing Award: The Regis School Rights Respecting Ambassadors - The Regis School Bognor Regis

Inspirational Teaching Award: Mr Connor - Felpham Community College

Headteacher of the Year Award: Mr Jules White - Tanbridge House School Horsham

Unsung hero award: Mrs Madolyn Hickman - Parklands Community Primary School, Chichester

Special School of the year award: Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School, Horsham

Special Pupil of the year award: Mikey Webb - Woodlands Meed School, Burgess Hill