Flooding on the lower floor of the Avenue de Chartres car park has led some to dub it Chichester's 'multi-storey swimming pool'.

An attempt to pump the water out was reported on Thursday, but by Saturday this video was captured by a reporter and it remains flooded this morning.

The flooded Avenue de Chartre car park on Saturday

Chichester District Council which owns the car park have been contacted for a comment and this story will be updated accordingly.

If you have reports of flooding locally, please email news@chiobserver.co.uk