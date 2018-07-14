VIDEO: Goodwood Festival of Speed brings visitors in from around the world

This year's Goodwood Festival of Speed has brought in visitors from around the world.

Cars, stars and motor sport royalty have gathered for the four-day Silver Jubilee themed event at Goodwood.

Picture: John Periam

John Periam, author and photojournalist, told the Observer: "Well the sun was out and the grass a lighter shade of green as a result of the recent hot spell.

"My how time flies - it only seemed like the other week that the roar of heavy horse power echoed across the Sussex Downs during the 2017 event.

"The Duke of Richmond has made both the Festival of Speed and the Revival annual Sussex attractions that bring visitors in from around the world.

"The hotels and guest houses are booked a year in advance and tickets for both events are sold out well in advance.

"This was proved even more so by several people seen on the adjacent roads’ holding up notices ‘Tickets Wanted’.

"It is a true family day out and those attending were not disappointed.

"The Duke commenting on this year’s event said: '2018 isn’t all about the past; from robot cars to the champions of the future, this weekend also marks the start of the next 25 years. It is out Silver Jubilee and we intend to celebrate it in true Goodwood style'.

"It is important to mention the continued support by the dedicated teams who make Goodwood what it is – they are often volunteers who do what they do for the love of motor sport. Many have been there since the first event in 1998. Long may it continue!"

