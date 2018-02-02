VIDEO: Inside Selsey's new police base

Katy Bourne gives a walk-through of the brand new Sussex Police base in Selsey which opened today.

The hub will operate from Selsey Town Hall in the High Street, giving officers a base within the town to increase police presence and allow people from across the Manhood Peninsula to report crimes there instead of having to travel.

Katy Bourne and Giles York cutting the ribbon on the new police base

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Mrs Bourne said: "Our quite room is really important, because if you're a victim or witness of crime you can meet with an officer and they can take your statement here.

"It saves travelling all the way to Chichester, and for a lot of residents that's really important, especially the older ones who aren't as mobile."

"This is about making sure Selsey does not feel cutoff. There’s a population of 12,000 people on the peninsula, which swells in the summer, so there’s an even greater need for a police presence."

She added: "It's about keeping community in policing and policing in the community."

The move is a partnership between Sussex Police and Selsey Town Council to share the town hall, and town chairman Mike Beal said: "This is a brilliant joint cooperation which will allow residents to talk to officers and will create a greater police presence in our town.

"Fortunately we are a low crime area but this will help residents feel safer."

The base is likely to be welcomed by residents, after 92 per cent who took part in a survey for the town council's Business Plan 2016-19 said maintaining neighbourhood officers was key.

Cllr John Connor, district councillor for Selsey North, added: "It's a much-needed facility not just for Selsey but the whole peninsula which should improve response times."

Out of hours, people will be able to report crimes using the yellow telephone stationed outside.

Sussex Police constable Giles York said: "I think this typifies the future of local policing, especially for places which can feel isolated like Selsey which will no longer depend on officers getting from Chichester in time."

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan added: "This is a fantastic 21st century model. Having a physical base with lots of services for the people of Selsey is one of the best examples of great partnerships I've seen."