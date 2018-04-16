VIDEO: RAF 100 baton comes to Tangmere

A commemorative baton to mark the RAF's 100th anniversary arrived at Tangmere today in recognition of the airfield's historic contribution.

The relay team, who are visiting 100 sites in 100 days with the baton, arrived at Tangmere Military Aviation Museum around mid-morning today after a 13-mile run from the RAF Benefit Fund Princess Marina House in Rustington.

Relay runners Kurt Lee and Jay Ferguson with Tangmere Military Aviation Museum chairman David Baron and museum director Dudley Hooley. Photo by Anna Khoo

This evening, the baton will be carried on another stint to Chichester Harbour, before being taken by boat to the Queen Elizabeth II at Portsmouth Harbour.

Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex Susan Pyper said it was wonderful to be representing Her Majesty in welcoming the baton to Sussex.

She said: "It's a very special day for all of us in West Sussex and I'm particularly pleased to welcome the baton to the military aviation museum here at Tangmere.

"It's great to have the opportunity to celebrate 100 years since the founding of the Royal Air Force, which continues to keep us safe today, as recent events have shown."

