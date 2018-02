Cats, dogs, robins and humans have all been snapped enjoying the snow today.

Despite many areas around Bognor Regis and Chichester only getting a light dusting, with heavier forecasts expected later in the week, it has already been beautifully captured by Observer readers.

Picture of the Bognor bandstand, picture by Paul Wells

