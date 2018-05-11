VIDEO: Up close with the new Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV

Andrew Ball from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars shows us around the new Cullinan as it launches to great excitement in the motoring world at its Goodwood home.

The Cullinan is the first off-road car Rolls-Royce has ever built and has a 6.75L V12 twin turbo engine, delivering 563 horse power with a top speed of 155mph.

The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan launched at Goodwood on Thursday, May 10. Pictures Steve Robards

It comes packed with technology, as well as being four-wheel-drive the car also comes with four-wheel steering and has been tested all over the world in all terrains, in the desert and in heavy snow.

With a starting price of around £250,000 prior to any of the company's trademark bespoke personalisation, Mr Ball explained that the Cullinan is largely aimed at Rolls-Royce's new breed of super rich, self-made millionaire customers in their early 40s who are seeking the ultimate in luxury and performance.

He said: "We are finding more and more customers coming to us at a younger age who are adventurous and who desire the very best.

"They want super luxury but equally want a car that is effortless everywhere and they want to experience the very best in life. Rolls-Royce Cullinan offers them both."

Andrew Ball, head of corporate relations, heritage and philanthropy at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Picture Steve Robards

He said: "This is an all-terrain, super luxury vehicle.

"This is not a car that is built on another manufacturer's platform, we have created the architecture of luxury.

"This is an exceptionally capable all-terrain vehicle.

"This is the first time that a truly super luxury SUV has come to market."

The luxury car maker's first SUV comes packed with technology. Steve Robards.

Rolls-Royce is based at Goodwood and also has technology centre in Bognor Regis, making it one of the biggest employers in the area.