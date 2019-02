Readers have been sending in their stunning snaps from around the Observer area.

To show off your photography skills send your pictures to snaphappy@chiobserver.co.uk.

A dog having a fun day at the beach

A squirrel lurks on a window sill

A wave approaches Marine Beach in Selsey

Daffodils sprouting up on St Richard's Walk

Sunrise at West Beach in Selsey

Lambs in the sun

Marine Beach

The sun rises over East Beach in Selsey

Bosham looking calm