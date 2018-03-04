Vintage fun at Valentines fundraising event

A vintage Valentines event was held to raise funds for a Chichester charity.

The jive night, which was organised by Polly Harmston and held in Eastergate Village Hall, raised £418 for the Aldingbourne Trust. Guests dressed up in vintage costume, danced the night away to the music of local band Lady and the Dukes, and enjoyed delicious food prepared by Mark Dunne from Chefs on the Move.

Guests in vintage costume

Polly has organised a Valentine’s Jive for local charities over several years.

This year’s event raised a record profit, which was gratefully received by the Aldingbourne Trust.

The trust has been actively fundraising for its new Visitor Centre, which is being built at the Aldingbourne Country Centre and will enable the charity to support more people with learning disabilities in its enterprises.

Sue Livett, managing director of the Aldingbourne Trust, said: “This donation comes at a very opportune moment when we have the finishing line in sight for our new building, but are not yet there. We are so grateful to Polly and her team for all their hard work”.