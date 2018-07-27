Volunteers clean up Selsey beach

More than 50 volunteers turned out in force to support a beach clean in Selsey earlier this month.

The event, which took place on July 14, was organised by Bunn Leisure.

On the day, Bunn Leisure staff and local residents took part in the park’s ongoing support for the global fight against plastic pollution in our oceans.

The beach clean was supported by Barefoot Wine and Bubbly, which has been running its Barefoot Wine Beach Rescue Project for the last 12 years.

The project forms part of the Barefoot brand’s Leave Only Footprints environment initiative, which works in partnership with Surfers Against Sewage to protect the UK’s oceans, beaches and wildlife.

John Bunn, managing director, said: “Our staff and holiday home owners were keen to get involved with the global fight against plastic pollution in our oceans and hosting a beach clean seemed like a fun way to do it.

“In just over an hour we cleared the beach of plastic bottles, old rope and plastic straws.

“We’re incredibly proud of our mile-long stretch of beach and we were delighted to see so many members of staff, owners and locals turn up to help us.”

Located in the Selsey peninsula, award-winning holiday park Bunn Leisure is split into three holiday villages and a touring park.

