Wanted thief back behind bars after sighting in Bognor town centre

A wanted thief is back behind bars after a sighting in Bognor town centre led to his arrest.

James Hollingsworth, 35, was wanted for recall to prison for breaching the terms of his release licence.

Police had issued an appeal for his whereabouts on 22 August. Hollingsworth had been sentenced to 22 months imprisonment following a conviction for theft in February this year, according to police.

And yesterday evening, following several calls from members of the public in response to the publicity, he was spotted by officers in Bognor town centre, and was arrested after a short chase.

He is being returned to prison.

A Sussex Police spokesman said; “Our thanks go to people who called in with information which led to this offender being arrested.”

