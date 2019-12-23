Warning after red flare is found in Selsey

A warning has been issued to the public after an out of date red flare was found on a beach in Selsey this morning (Monday).

According to the Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team, it was tasked to an out of date TEP (Time Expired Pyrotechnic) that had been found on West Beach.

Its post on social media read: "The out of date red flare was made safe and ready for transportation.

"We then transported it to our colleagues at Hillhead Coastguard Rescue Team for safe storage and disposal.

"We would like to remind people that flares are dangerous and should not be picked up.

"If you do find a flare on the beach we ask that you call 999 and ask for the Coastguard as soon as possible. Take note of the location or, if you can, use what3words.

"In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."