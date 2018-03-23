WATCH: Action from final night of Chichester Corporate Challenge

The Chichester Corporate Challenge is over for another year as organisers and runners look back on another successful series.

More than 800 athletes, young and not-so-young, took part on each of three race nights, the last of which was held on Wednesday.

The first three home in the A race - winner Will Broom is in the centre / Picture by Derek Martin

The first three home in the A race - winner Will Broom is in the centre / Picture by Derek Martin

Once again the city centre was a sea of runners and spectators as individuals and teams made their final bids for 2018 honours.

See some video footage from the event and click here to see a gallery of Derek Martin's pictures from the event
The Chichester Observer's March 29 issue will feature a report, photos and a full list of finishers and their times.