Watch as firefighters battle blaze set by arsonists in Loxwood field

Police have stepped up their hunt for arsonists who caused thousand of pounds worth of damage to property in Loxwood.

Four fire crews battled for eight hours as flames destroyed a barn and a seating area in Loxwood Meadows back in July. For more see our previous story: Firefighters battle Loxwood blazes

Around £35,000 worth of damage was caused and firefighters managed to stop the blaze spreading to the near-by 50-acre woodland.

The owners of the field have put up a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who started the blaze. For more see: £10,000 reward offered in hunt for Loxwood 'arsonists'

Police have since launched an arson investigation.

PC John Blight of the Chichester Investigations team said; "Our enquiries have so far not identified the motive or those responsible for this offence, but the offer of the reward by land owners Bacon Empire Publishing, subject to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible, may well produce information."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 212 of 27/07.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.