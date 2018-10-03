Watch as Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Chichester

Thousands of well-wishers lined the streets of Chichester at 10.45am today to welcome the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It was the first official visit to the counties of East and West Sussex for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

As the crowds cheered and waved flags up South Street, round the Market Cross, and along West Street, the Royal car stopped opposite the Cathedral.

The couple were formally greeted by the Mayor of Chichester Martyn Bell and the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex Mrs Susan Pyper.

After a brief exchange of pleasantries, Prince Harry and Meghan were quick to do a walkabout chatting to the throng of well-wishers.

The Duke wore a light grey suit and an open necked shirt. The Duchess wore a green leather skirt and knee-length pale coat.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Chichester.

There were cheers of delight aplenty reflecting how proud the people of Chichester are at the choice of their new Duke and Duchess.

They were then due to visit Edes House, further down West Street, before continuing their tour to Bognor Regis, Brighton and Peacehaven.