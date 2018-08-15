Watch the Chilli Fiesta fun that spiced up the weekend's wet weather

Rain did nothing to dampen the red hot atmosphere at this year’s Chilli Fiesta.

From Friday until Sunday guests of all ages visited West Dean Gardens to celebrate the UK’s biggest chilli festival.

Chilli Fiesta 2018

Many familiar faces attended the event, which has become a real fixture on the West Sussex calendar.

These included special guests such as the chefs Jack Stein and Giles Thompson, and MasterChef 2018 contestants Sweta Choudhury and Antony O’Shaughnessy.

This year the event celebrated its 23rd anniversary, during which time it has introduced tens of thousands of people to new flavours. Various flavours filled the fields with the Victorian glasshouses bursting with more than 150 types of chillies and food stalls which not only gave visitors the chance to try hot and spicy foods but also to take some home.

Throughout the days both live Latin music and dancing provided all with a unique style of entertainment on the stage. Entertainment was provided to those of all age including guided tours of the gardens, an outdoor cinema, champagne and cocktail bars, Latin music, flamenco dancing, face painting and a vintage funfair.

Those who attended the special day could also bring a little part of the fiesta home with a variety of quirky gifts available from chili infused alcohol to seeds allowing you to grow your own chillies.

Many regulars are already looking forward to next years chilli extravaganza.

For more information and a plan for next years fiesta visit www.westdean.org.uk/gardens/events/chilli-fiesta.