WATCH: Tim Peake's message to Saturday's Moonlight Walkers

St Wilfrid's Hospice staff are 'over the moon' at receiving a special good luck message from Chichester's very own spaceman for this Saturday's Moonlight Walk.

In his video message, he says: “This is Tim Peake sending a good luck message to everyone taking part in the tenth anniversary Moonlight Walk for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Astronaut Tim Peake visiting his home city Chichester last year to receive the Freedom of the City

"Hope you have clear skies and if you get a chance at about 04.03am look up as the ISS will be passing over.”

Up to 1,000 walkers are expected to trek around Chichester for five or ten-mile routes, and anyone wanting to take part can turn up on Saturday night (May 5), registration from 8.30pm onwards at the Westgate Leisure Centre.

Major Peake's space-travel feats are already being featured alongside footage of the 1969 moon-landings on the Moonlight Walk’s unique ‘Man on the Moon’ station - part of a number of tenth anniversary celebrations planned.

Tim’s gesture follows similar messages of support from stars including Chichester-born singer-songwriter, Tom Odell; thespian Zoe Wannamaker, Queen legend, Brian May and BBC Radio 2 broadcaster Vanessa Feltz , TV presenter, Charlotte Hawkins, and fellow Strictly star, Danny Mac, whose mother is a nurse at St Wilfrid’s Hospice walking with Danny’s sister this year.

“We are literally ‘over the moon’ about Major Tim Peake’s support for St Wilfrid’s Hospice,” said Alison Moorey, chief executive of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

“It is a lovely gesture and acknowledges those who are taking part in this very special Moonlight Walk.

"There is always a wonderful sense of togetherness as we remember those we have loved and walk to help fund vital care for people who are terminally ill.”

You can help the hospice reach its 2018 target of £100,000 by visiting https://stwh.co.uk/donate-moonlightwalk

This year’s Moonlight Walk is also special because walkers will be treated to surprises and entertainment, with anniversary ‘specials’ including a party-style send off for walkers with a light show and music from Spirit FM.

A star attraction will be the stunning Show Globe, featuring special guest star, Nikki Kennett, who will glide dramatically and gracefully through the crowds.