‘We desperately want him home safe’

The partner of missing man Paul Wilkins has put out an appeal on social media after he disappeared on Saturday.

Police have released a description of 51-year-old Paul from Bosham, who is thought to be in a ‘distressed and vulnerable condition’, along with his car registration.

Writing on Facebook this morning Nadine Handley said: “My partner of 7 years is missing and we all desperately want him home safe.

“He has been missing for nearly 30 hours.

“If you see him please contact 101, case reference 527. He drives a silver mini registration LT06 GCO.

“Please help us to find him by sharing. He has four wonderful children that are desperate to know he is safe. Thank you.”