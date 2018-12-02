Weather forecast for the week ahead in Sussex

The wet and windy weather looks set to continue in Sussex this week, according to the forecast.

The Met Office says tomorrow (Monday, December 3), will be cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day.

It will then turn drier, and colder, overnight, with a maximum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, we can expect a dry but cold start, the Met Office says, but heavy rain will sweep in overnight.

Rain will turn to showers on Wednesday, clearing in time for Thursday morning, but will return later in the day.

