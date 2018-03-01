WEATHER UPDATE: Snow and ice sees rugby and football programme decimated

This is the sort of scene that has led to football and rugby matches in West Sussex being called off.

The picture - taken by Adam Woods - shows Bognor's Nyewood Lane pitch under a significant amount of snow. And with a frozen ground beneath it, it meant it was not a difficult decision to call off Saturday's National League South clash with St Albans, due to take place on Saturday.

Rocks secretary Simon Cook said on Friday lunchtime: "We have agreed this morning with St Albans City to postpone tomorrow’s National League South match. The pitch is badly frozen and the terracing and approaches to the ground would also be unsafe for spectators. We are also conscious of the difficult travelling conditions for St Albans and their supporters.

"Both clubs are exploring new dates and we will advise as soon as a new date is agreed."

Southern Combination League matches involving Pagham, Chichester City and Bosham were among early ones called off, with many expecting the whole programme to go. It was the same story in the West Sussex League, with Petworth's visit to The Unicorn the first local game to be declared off but not likely to be the last.

Rugby was also hit, with Bognor calling off their Hampshire League division-one clash with Ventnor on Friday, and Chichester's visit to London Cornish in London one south going the same way.

The best hope for some sports teams due to play fixtures on Sunday is that temperatures will rise between now and then, allowing them to see action.

Here's the SCFL fixtures pages showing which games are off

Here is the Football League and non-league fixtures, also showing a number of postponements