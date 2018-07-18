Weather warning as thunderstorm predicted to hit Sussex

We have been waiting for it for a while, but now the Met Office says the long overdue thunderstorm will likely hit Sussex later this week.

Due to the high temperatures, while most places will remain dry some heavy showers and thunderstorms, which in some places could be slow-moving and persistent, are predicted to hit between 2pm on Friday and midnight.

A severe weather warning is in place for Sussex on Friday.

A spokesman added: “Should they develop, in the heaviest showers some places could see 30mm of rain in an hour, which would likely bring flooding impacts, particularly should this fall on an urban area.

“There would also be a smaller chance of impacts from lightning strikes.

“As is the nature of showers, many places will miss them altogether, and it is not possible to say precisely where they will occur, but the warning area highlights the region at greatest risk.”

As always with the yellow weather warning, where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train, bus and tube services, particularly during the evening rush hour.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions with the possibility of road closures and there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Today the maximum temperature in Sussex is thought to be 26 °C but tomorrow looks to be much hotter with highs of 29 °C. Luckily, a refreshing breeze is likely to develop along the coast by the afternoon.

On Saturday, we have our fingers crossed for another hot and sunny day as we would like you all to take part in our One Summer’s Day event, where the best photo taken in Sussex on Saturday will receive a £50 prize. To find out more about the One Summer’s Day initiative click here.

