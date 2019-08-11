Dramatic pictures from Sussex show ripped up trees, battered piers and runaway trampolines as gales hit the coast
Sussex was battered by heavy winds yesterday, tearing up trees, whipping the sea into a frenzy and flinging furniture around.
Here are some dramatic pictures from across the county.
Winds batter Brighton's piers
Waves batter Shoreham Beach. Credit: Sylvia Lemoniates SUS-191108-113419001
Waves batter Shoreham Beach. Credit: Sylvia Lemoniates SUS-191108-113938001
Tracey Collins's gazebo flew over her house and into her front garden in Henfield SUS-191108-120200001
