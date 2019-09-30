Flooding expected today in Chichester

'Immediate action' is required, according to the government which says flooding is expected in Chichester today (Monday September 30).

A warning on the governments website states: "Flooding is expected - immediate action required."

The warning reads: "Sunday evening's tide (5.28 m Chart Datum at 00:30 30/09/2019) will generate minor impacts at high water in Bosham (Shore Road, High Street). Monday afternoon's tide at 13:15 on 30/09/2019 will be similar but not as high as Sunday lunchtime.

"The unsettled weather (light South Westerly Force 4 winds) increases tide table values Monday by 0.16 m (surge) giving a forecast tide of 5.38 m Chart Datum (2.64 mAOD) in Chichester Harbour. For two hours either side of Monday's high tide, flooding will affect Shore Road as well as a small number of properties in Bosham High Street and along Gloucester Terrace.

"Water will also be high up slipways in West Itchenor. Tuesday lunchtime's tide (1/10/2019) is forecast to be similar in height and impacts as Monday lunchtime (30/9/2019) with overnight tides 10cm lower.

"We continue to monitor tide levels and forecasts. Flood boards should be installed prior to high tide if you have them. We will update this message by 16:00 on 30/09/2019."