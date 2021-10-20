Heavy rain expected across West Sussex coast later today - here’s when to expect it
Heavy rain has been forecasted across the West Sussex coastline this evening.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 3:04 pm
The rain is expected to arrive later tonight (October 20).
This follows a day of rain throughout the West Sussex coast.
According to the Met Office both Chichester and Bognor Regis are expecting heavy rain from 9pm this evening all the way through to the early hours of tomorrow (October 21) morning.
Moderate winds will also continue throughout the day, eventually giving way to the heavy rain previously mentioned, with a high of 15°C at 4pm.