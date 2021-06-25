Sussex weather forecast for Friday, June 25
Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Friday, June 25.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 9:07 am
It is a rather dull and cloudy start with some outbreaks of rain forecast.
However, some brighter spells are forecast for this afternoon, the Met Office says, although there will be the chance of the odd heavy shower.
The maximum temperature forecast is 22 degrees Celsius.
By tonight, any daytime showers will ease, leaving a largely dry night with clear spells.
Although some thicker cloud in the far west could bring the odd shower, according to the Met Office.
The minimum temperature forecast for tonight is eight degrees Celsius.