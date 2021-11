A27 closed near Chichester after crash

Beach hut for sale for just under £40,000

Detailed plans for a 375-home site in Pagham are submitted

Christmas lights switch-ons and 2021 events in Chichester, Selsey, Midhurst, Petworth and East Wittering

£6 million business development set to start in Chichester

Bognor vehicle break-ins: Police dog assists apprehension of two suspects

Knives out for launch of West Sussex pub’s new carvery!

A27 crash: Pedestrian seriously hurt after collision with car at Tangmere

Bike involved in crash on A286

Temperature highs will be 10 and drop to four overnight.

Sussex is in for a day of sunny intervals with a gentle breeze.