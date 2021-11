New production facilities for BBC’s ‘The Repair Shop’ at Weald and Downland Museum are approved

Appeal made over rejection of 70 home plan in East Wittering

News you can trust since 1887

Black Friday Beauty Deals 2021 UK: best deals from Glossier, Beauty Bay, Charlotte Tilbury, FeelUnique

Best advent calendars for kids UK including LEGO, Fidget, Disney, personalised and sustainable options

Space NK Black Friday sales 2021 UK: best discounts on Drunk Elephant, Charlotte Tilbury, Nars, Olaplex

AllSaints Black Friday 2021: here’s what discounts to expect in the sale

Dyson Black Friday UK 2021: save up to £100 on Dyson cordless vacuums - and is the Airwrap on sale?

Southern Rail trains from Havant to Chichester delayed and cancelled due to track fault

Sussex Center Parcs plans would ‘tear heart out of irreplaceable ancient woodland’

A27 Arundel Bypass: ‘There’s no such thing as a perfect situation’

New production facilities for BBC’s ‘The Repair Shop’ at Weald and Downland Museum are approved

‘Totally unacceptable’ NHS staff must pay at Chichester car park

Temperature highs will be six and drop to zero overnight.

A day of sunny intervals with light winds for Sussex .