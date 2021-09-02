Sussex weather: your forecast for Thursday, September 2

Chichester will be overcast this morning changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon with a high of 20 degrees Celsius and a low of 14, the Met Office said.

Worthing will be overcast in the early morning but there will be sunny intervals by late morning with a high of 20 and a low of 14.

Horsham skies will be overcast this morning with sunny intervals by lunchtime. There will be a high of 19 degrees Celsius and a low of 14.

Sussex weather

Brighton will be overcast as well with sunny intervals in the afternoon. The temperature will rise to a high of 20 at 3pm, dropping to a low of 14 at 11pm.