Sussex weather: your forecast for Tuesday, November 16
Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Tuesday, November 16.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 8:40 am
West Sussex is set to have clear skies this morning, according to the Met Office.
Despite this, the county is expected to have a cloudy afternoon with highs of 12° and lows of 8° this morning.
The Met Office predicts that East Sussex will have patches of sun this morning followed by a cloudy evening.
The county could see highs of 12° and lows of 9°.