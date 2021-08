Nine-bedroom home near Westbourne deferred again

Senior West Sussex fire and rescue officer to leave for top job in Suffolk

News you can trust since 1887

Senior West Sussex fire and rescue officer to leave for top job in Suffolk

Chichester man declared 'it's Ricky time' before violent attack in Bognor Regis

£22m upgrade which has closed West Sussex railway for 9 days will ‘massively improve reliability’

Pre-paid parking at West Wittering Beach to be made permanent

Decision deferred on development between Southbourne and Hermitage

Development of 25 new homes in Birdham refused

Nine-bedroom home near Westbourne deferred again

Temperature highs will reach 20 and drop to 14 overnight.

A cloudy day across all of Sussex today with light winds.