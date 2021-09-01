Sussex weather: your forecast for Wednesday, September 1
Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Wednesday, September 1
Chichester will be cloudy all day with a low of 14 degrees Celsius, rising to a high of 20 at 3pm, the Met Office said.
Worthing will start overcast but it will change to sunny intervals by late morning with a low of 14 and a high of 20.
Horsham will be mostly cloudy but there will be sunny intervals starting in the late morning with a low of 14 and a high of 19.
Brighton skies will be overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning with a low of 14 and a high of 20.
Hastings will be overcast but skies will be clear by nighttime with a low of 15 and a high of 19.
Eastbourne will begin overcast but there will be sunny intervals by the early evening. The temperature will rise from a low of 14 to a high of 19.