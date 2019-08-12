Thunderstorm warning issued for Sussex

Sussex is being warned to brace itself for more bad weather, with thunderstorms predicted for this afternoon and evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning and said it expects Sussex to be hit with heavy showers and thunderstorms, which could cause some disruption to transport and power.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning

Watch tornado-like clouds spotted near Selsey

In a statement, the Met Office said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are already affecting some coastal areas. While some places are likely to remain dry, slow-moving thunderstorms could give around 25 mm of rain in one hour and perhaps 40-60 mm of rain in two to three hours in a few places. Lightning and hail are also possible."

Bad weather looks set to continue during the week, with rain expected on Wednesday and leading into the weekend.

Dramatic pictures from the bad weather at the weekend